AJ Johnson

AJ Johnson News: Recalled to NBA on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 8:19am

The Bucks recalled Johnson from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Thursday. He then chipped in zero points (0-1 FG), two assists and one rebound across four minutes in Thursday's 125-96 win over the Heat.

Johnson rejoined the parent club for Thursday's win over Miami, during which he saw his first game action since Dec. 3. The rookie is averaging just 2.3 minutes per contest over six regular-season games.

AJ Johnson
Milwaukee Bucks

