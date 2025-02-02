AJ Johnson News: Recalled to parent club

The Bucks recalled Johnson from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.

Johnson will rejoin the Bucks ahead of Sunday's game against the Grizzlies after he suited up for the Herd in its 118-105 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars earlier Saturday, finishing with two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes. The rookie has averaged only 2.3 minutes per game in six appearances for Milwaukee this season and likely won't crack the rotation anytime soon.