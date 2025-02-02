AJ Johnson News: Recalled to parent club on Saturday

The Bucks recalled Johnson from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.

Johnson started in the Herd's 118-105 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday, recording two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes. Despite being a member of the Bucks' 15-man roster, the rookie should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League, as he has averaged only 2.3 minutes per game in six regular-season appearances.