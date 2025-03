Washington recalled Johnson from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.

Johnson logged 29 minutes for the Go-Go in Sunday's 114-94 win over Raptors 905, finishing with 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block. He'll be available for the Wizards in Monday's game at Toronto but may not crack the rotation.