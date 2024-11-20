Fantasy Basketball
AJ Johnson

AJ Johnson News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 21, 2024

Milwaukee recalled Johnson from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday.

Johnson joined the Herd for their game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday, finishing with 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes. He'll be available for the NBA club for Wednesday's game against the Bulls but isn't expected to be part of Milwaukee's rotation.

AJ Johnson
Milwaukee Bucks

