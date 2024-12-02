AJ Johnson News: Returns from G League

Milwaukee recalled Johnson from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Sunday.

Prior to getting recalled to the Bucks, Johnson produced 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 29 minutes for the Herd in Saturday's loss to the Iowa Wolves. Even though the rookie first-round pick is on the Bucks' 15-man roster, most of his game reps will likely continue to come with the Herd this season.