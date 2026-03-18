AJ Johnson News: Returns from G League

The Mavericks recalled Johnson from the G League's Texas Legends on Wednesday.

The 2024 first-round pick will be available off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Hawks and could enter the rotation with Brandon Williams (concussion) set to sit out. Since coming over from the Wizards in early February as part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis (finger) to Washington, Johnson has averaged 2.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.3 minutes per tilt through 14 games for Dallas.