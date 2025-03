Johnson scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt) with five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes of Wednesday's 118-103 G League win over the Motor City Cruise. Washington recalled him after the game.

The last time Johnson was with the Wizards, he sat out against Detroit on Tuesday as a coach's decision. Most of his reps will likely continue to come with the Go-Go.