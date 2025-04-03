AJ Johnson News: Scores 19 points, fouls out
Johnson contributed 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Kings.
Johnson fouled out in the final quarter, but his contributions were pivotal in the Wizards' victory, and the California-born rookie has been making the most of the expanded role he's enjoyed in recent weeks. He's scored in double digits in five of his last nine outings, a span in which he's averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 turnovers across 31.6 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now