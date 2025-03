The Wizards assigned Johnson to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.

Johnson will join the Go-Go ahead of their matchup against Raptors 905 on Sunday. The rookie first-round pick has appeared in only four of the club's last 13 outings since being traded from the Bucks to the Wizards on Feb. 5, during which he has averaged 2.5 points in 7.5 minutes per contest.