AJ Johnson News: Sliding to second unit Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 3:37pm

Johnson won't start in Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Kyshawn George will return from a seven-game absence due to an ankle sprain, pushing Johnson to the second unit. The 20-year-old has recorded double-digit points in four of his last five appearances (all starts), averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 35.8 minutes per contest in that five-game span.

