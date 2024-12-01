AJ Johnson News: Solid performance in G League loss

Johnson posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 115-98 G League loss to the iowa Wolves.

The rookie led the bench in scoring while amassing the second-highest points total behind Chris Livingston (23). Johnson will likely spend the majority of his first season in the G League, though his well-rounded outing Saturday is a positive sign of his development.