AJ Johnson News: Team-high assists in G League win

Johnson chipped in 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists and four rebounds across 31 minutes in Monday's 115-108 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Johnson led the Herd in assists Monday, and he has delivered double-digit scoring performances in each of his last five G League Tip-Off Tournament outings. The rookie will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League, as he has yet to establish a role in the Bucks' rotation.