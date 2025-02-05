Fantasy Basketball
AJ Johnson headshot

AJ Johnson News: Traded to Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Milwaukee traded Johnson to the Wizards on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Johnson was moved along with Khris Middleton, with the Wizards sending Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin and second-round picks the other direction. After making just seven brief appearances with the Bucks, this could be a positive change in scenery for Johnson in terms of opportunity. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Johnson could earn himself plenty of minutes down the stretch for the rebuilding Wizards, making him a name to watch in deep fantasy leagues.

AJ Johnson
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
