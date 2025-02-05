AJ Johnson News: Traded to Washington

Milwaukee traded Johnson to the Wizards on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Johnson was moved along with Khris Middleton, with the Wizards sending Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin and second-round picks the other direction. After making just seven brief appearances with the Bucks, this could be a positive change in scenery for Johnson in terms of opportunity. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Johnson could earn himself plenty of minutes down the stretch for the rebuilding Wizards, making him a name to watch in deep fantasy leagues.