A.J. Lawson headshot

A.J. Lawson Injury: Misses G League game with quad issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 4:10pm

Lawson didn't play Saturday in the G League Raptors 905's 112-111 win over the G League San Diego Clippers due to a quadriceps contusion.

Lawson played 30 minutes Thursday in the 905's 120-103 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and may have picked up the injury at some point along the way. Since signing a two-way deal with Toronto on Dec. 11, Lawson has played exclusively with the Raptors' G League affiliate.

