A.J. Lawson Injury: Nursing ankle injury in G League

Lawson (ankle) didn't play in the G League Raptors 905's 137-113 win over the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday.

Lawson is tending to a left ankle injury, leaving a huge hole to fill in the 905's lineup in the interim. The 25-year-old has started each of his 20 G League regular-season contests, averaging 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.