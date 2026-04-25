A.J. Lawson headshot

A.J. Lawson Injury: Questionable for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 1:40pm

Lawson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Cleveland.

Lawson popped up on the injury report because of back spasms. The 25-year-old logged 14 minutes in Game 1 of the series, though he recorded only seven total minutes in the last two contests, meaning his absence won't have much of an impact on the rotation.

A.J. Lawson
Toronto Raptors
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