A.J. Lawson Injury: Suffers illness

Lawson sat out Friday's 126-117 G League win over the rip City Remix due to illness.

Lawson might remain unavailable for some days until he regains full health, with his participation currently in doubt for future matchups. Lawson is serving under a two-way contract with the Raptors, but his absence is a minor blow to the NBA team and may cause a greater impact on the G League side, which could resort to either Quincy Guerrier or Tyreke Key to fill the void in the starting lineup until Lawson is back.