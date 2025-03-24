A.J. Lawson News: Back in rotation Monday

Lawson supplied eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 23 minutes during Monday's 112-104 win over Washington.

Lawson was back in the rotation following a one-game absence, during which time he was assigned to the G League. Lawson has been able to carve out a somewhat consistent role for himself late in the season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 25.1 minutes per game over the past six contests.