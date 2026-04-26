A.J. Lawson News: Cleared to play Game 4

Lawson (back) is available for Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Cavaliers on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lawson popped up on the injury report due to back spasms, but he has been given the green light to play in Sunday's pivotal game as the Raptors look to even the series at 2-2. He saw just two minutes of playing time during the Raptors' Game 3 win on Thursday, when he missed his lone field-goal attempt without recording any other counting stat.