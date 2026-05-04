A.J. Lawson News: Decent run in Game 7 loss

Lawson accumulated two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After opening the campaign under a two-way deal, Lawson signed a standard contract with the Raptors in April. The Canadian-born guard averaged just 4.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 9.4 minutes per contest through 24 regular-season games for Toronto, so it remains to be seen if he'll earn another standard pact or perhaps settle for another two-way opportunity this offseason.