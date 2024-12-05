Fantasy Basketball
A.J. Lawson headshot

A.J. Lawson News: Dominant in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Lawson played 41 minutes Wednesday during Long Island's 132-129 loss versus the Blue Coats and compiled 35 points (9-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Lawson had another strong outing for Long Island despite the loss as he led the team in points and rebounds en route to recording his second double-double of the season. He is now averaging 23.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists across nine outings so far this season.

A.J. Lawson
 Free Agent
