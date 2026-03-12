A.J. Lawson News: Drops 28 points in G League return

Lawson (ankle) recorded 28 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in the G League Raptors 905's 124-120 win over the Westchester Knicks on Thursday.

After sitting out Sunday's win over the Delaware Blue Coats, Lawson returned from a left ankle injury with a game-high 28 points Thursday. Through 21 G League regular-season contests, the two-way player is averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.