A.J. Lawson News: Explodes for season-high 32 points

Lawson racked up 32 points (9-21 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-104 win over the Wizards.

Lawson returned to a bench Monday after starting in the previous two games, and he did it in style while posting the best performance of his young NBA career. This was just the second time he scored in double digits this season, so it'd be a stretch to believe he might score at this rate on a sustained basis going forward. At the very least, though, Lawson should be in line to see more minutes off the bench ahead of the final month-plus of the regular season.