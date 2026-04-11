A.J. Lawson News: Gets standard deal with Toronto

The Raptors converted Lawson's two-way contract to a standard deal Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The converted contract means Lawson will be available to play for the Raptors during the team's postseason run. He spent most of the 2025-26 season in the G League with the Raptors 905, but he has appeared in each of Toronto's last nine games and averaged 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 11.8 minutes in that span. Lawson is unlikely to see much playing time during the postseason, but the move gives the Raptors some added depth in the backcourt.