A.J. Lawson News: Goes off for 31 in G League

Lawson tallied 31 points (11-22 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes Saturday in the G League Raptors 905's 138-115 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

After a big performance in the 905's regular-season finale, the two-way player will rejoin the parent club ahead of Sunday's game versus the Magic in Toronto, but he's unlikely to be included in the rotation. Lawson could rejoin the 905 ahead of its playoff opener Tuesday versus the Motor City Cruise.