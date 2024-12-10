A.J. Lawson News: Joining Raptors on two-way deal

The Raptors signed Lawson to a two-way contract Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Lawson will join Toronto on its final two-way pact after appearing in 11 G League Tip-Off Tournament outings for the Long Island Nets this season. During those 11 appearances, he averaged 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 35.1 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard will bring size, speed and scoring to the squad's backcourt, though he'll likely spend the majority of his time with the club's G League affiliate -- Raptors 905. However, Lawson could see playing time right away if Immanuel Quickley (elbow) and Scottie Barnes (ankle) are sidelined for an extended period. The 24-year-old spent the 2023-24 campaign on a two-way pact with Dallas, during which he averaged 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds across 7.4 minutes per game in 42 regular-season appearances. Lawson has shot 46.1 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from three-point range across 57 regular-season games over his two-year NBA career.