A.J. Lawson News: Leading scorer in G League win
Lawson logged 32 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across Tuesday's 123-122 G League win versus Motor City.
Lawson was the team's leading scorer and has now surpassed 30 points scored four times in the G League this season. The two-way player has only seen limited action across the majority of his 14 NBA appearances and should continue to see most of his playing time with the Raptors 905.
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