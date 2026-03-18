A.J. Lawson News: Leading scorer in G League win

Lawson logged 32 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across Tuesday's 123-122 G League win versus Motor City.

Lawson was the team's leading scorer and has now surpassed 30 points scored four times in the G League this season. The two-way player has only seen limited action across the majority of his 14 NBA appearances and should continue to see most of his playing time with the Raptors 905.