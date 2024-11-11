A.J. Lawson News: Leading scorer in loss

Lawson played 29 minutes Sunday during Long Island's 118-99 loss to Westchester and logged 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Lawson started the season out with a productive outing as was Long Island's leading scorer in Sunday's losing effort. However, he struggled shooting from deep as converted on just 20.0 percent of his three-point tries.