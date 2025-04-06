A.J. Lawson News: Leading scorer off bench in victory

Lawson totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and two steals across 22 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 victory over the Nets.

Lawson provided a spark off Toronto's bench in Sunday's contest, leading all second-unit players in scoring while finishing as one of eight Raptors with double-digit points. Lawson reached double figures in scoring for the eighth time this season, including for the third time in his last four contests.