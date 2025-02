Lawson posted 26 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Lawson's efficient scoring wasn't enough to propel the Raptors 905 to victory Tuesday. The two-way player is shooting 38.1 percent on 6.1 three-point attempts per contest this season.