A.J. Lawson News: Makes team debut Monday

Lawson (quadricep) logged three points (1-1 3Pt) in four minutes off the bench in Monday's 139-125 loss to the Knicks.

Lawson wasn't available Saturday for the G League Raptors 905's 112-111 win over the San Diego Clippers due to the quad injury, but he was called up to the NBA squad and was cleared to play Monday. The 24-year-old took the floor at the tail end of the blowout loss and doesn't look as though he'll be a factor in the Toronto rotation during competitive games anytime soon.