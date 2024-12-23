A.J. Lawson News: Makes Toronto debut

Lawson (quad) logged three points (1-1 3Pt) in four minutes of action during Monday's 139-125 loss to the Knicks.

Lawson missed a G League game Saturday due to a quad injury but was called up to the NBA squad and cleared to play Monday. It was the 24-year-old's first game action with Toronto, playing the final four minutes of the blowout loss. Although he's a two-way player, Lawson isn't expected to see much NBA action in 2024-25.