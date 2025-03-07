A.J. Lawson News: Making first NBA start Friday
Lawson is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Jazz on Friday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Lawson has been in the Raptors' rotation over the last two games due to multiple injuries, and he'll make the first start of his NBA career Friday. Lawson tallied 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 26 minutes in Toronto's win over Orlando on Tuesday.
