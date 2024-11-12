A.J. Lawson News: Misses out on double-double

Lawson recorded 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 127-117 loss to the G League's Westchester Knicks.

Lawson was Long Island's leading rebounder Tuesday but came up one board short of a double-double. Lawson has struggled with his outside shot to begin the season, converting on just one of his 10 three-point attempts.