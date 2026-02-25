A.J. Lawson News: Nails six triples in G League loss

Lawson recorded 28 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during the Raptors 905's 132-129 loss to the College Park Skyhawks in Tuesday's G League game.

Lawsone led both teams in rebounds Tuesday while connecting on a season-high six threes. He's scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings and nailed at least five three-pointers in three of those contests. Lawson is averaging 22.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.1 threes and 0.9 steals over 32.8 minutes per game in the G League this season.