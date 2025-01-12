Fantasy Basketball
A.J. Lawson headshot

A.J. Lawson News: Paces scoring effort vs. Maine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Lawson recorded 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes Saturday during the Raptors 905's 116-99 victory against the Maine Celtics.

Lawson capitalized on his opportunities in this one, piecing together an efficient shooting performance. He led his club in scoring Saturday and has now reached the 20-point threshold three times in his last six appearances.

