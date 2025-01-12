A.J. Lawson News: Posts 25 points in G League
Lawson recorded 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes Saturday in the G League Raptors 905's 116-99 victory over Maine Celtics.
Lawson led the 905 in scoring and has now cleared the 20-point mark five times in his nine outings with the G League club since signing a two-way deal with Toronto on Dec. 11. He's also made three appearances for the Raptors, averaging 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.7 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now