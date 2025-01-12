A.J. Lawson News: Posts 25 points in G League

Lawson recorded 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes Saturday in the G League Raptors 905's 116-99 victory over Maine Celtics.

Lawson led the 905 in scoring and has now cleared the 20-point mark five times in his nine outings with the G League club since signing a two-way deal with Toronto on Dec. 11. He's also made three appearances for the Raptors, averaging 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.7 minutes.