A.J. Lawson News: Pours in 26 points in G League

Lawson registered 26 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 42 minutes Friday during the G League Raptors 905's 109-106 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Lawson finished as the 905's leading scorer Friday and was responsible for four of the team's 11 three-pointers. He's scored at least 20 points in four of his last five G League outings, and over that span, he has averaged 21.6 points on 46.8 percent shooting (including 51.4 percent from three on 7.0 3PA/G), 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals over 35.6 minutes per game. Lawson hasn't played at the NBA level since Jan. 21, though the parent club could call him up if additional depth at guard is needed.