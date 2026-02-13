A.J. Lawson News: Productive in G League

Lawson delivered 35 points (12-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals during 36 minutes in Thursday's 134-124 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Lawson led his team's offense Thursday and was held one point short of his season-high mark during his second straight G League start. Despite serving under a two-way deal, Lawson has barely played at the NBA level over the past few weeks. On the other hand, he's the G League squad's top scorer with an average of 22.2 points per contest.