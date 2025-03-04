Fantasy Basketball
A.J. Lawson

A.J. Lawson News: Scores season-high 13 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Lawson contributed 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 114-113 victory over the Magic.

Lawson came from nowhere to score a season-high 13 points, a feat in itself given he had scored a total of just 11 points all season. Although it is hard to get a read on what the Raptors will do with their rotation moving forward, Lawson is someone who could benefit, should they opt to run with their fringe options down the stretch.

A.J. Lawson
Toronto Raptors

