A.J. Lawson News: Scores season-high 13 points

Lawson contributed 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 114-113 victory over the Magic.

Lawson came from nowhere to score a season-high 13 points, a feat in itself given he had scored a total of just 11 points all season. Although it is hard to get a read on what the Raptors will do with their rotation moving forward, Lawson is someone who could benefit, should they opt to run with their fringe options down the stretch.