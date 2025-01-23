A.J. Lawson News: Scores team-high 23 points

Lawson posted 23 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over Westchester.

Lawson was extremely efficient as a scoring weapon for the G League Raptors in this win, and he led the team in scoring despite coming off the bench and playing 26 minutes, which wasn't even the highest tally among bench players. Lawson is averaging a solid 19.3 points per game across 10 regular-season appearances with Raptors 905.