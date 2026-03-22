A.J. Lawson News: Shakes off illness in G League

Lawson (illness) registered 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes Saturday in the G League Raptors 905's 115-107 loss to the Rip City Remix.

Lawson sat out Friday's win over Rip City due to an illness, but he was available without any restrictions for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Though the two-way player is back to full health, he'll remain with the 905 and won't be available for the Raptors ahead of Sunday's game in Phoenix.