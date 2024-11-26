A.J. Lawson News: Solid outing in return

Lawson (knee) tallied 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT(, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Lawson returned to action Tuesday after missing time with a knee injury. Across his six appearances this season, Lawson is averaging 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.2 minutes.