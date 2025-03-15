A.J. Lawson News: Stays productive Friday

Lawson chipped in 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and five rebounds across 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-118 win over the Jazz.

While 24 minutes represented his smallest workload since Mar. 2, Lawson remained a vital part of the Raptors' rotation. The 24-year-old guard has drained multiple three-pointers and scored in double digits in four of the last six games (two starts), averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.3 assists in 29.7 minutes a contest over that stretch.