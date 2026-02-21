A.J. Lawson News: Tallies 26 points in G League

Lawson accrued 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Friday's 141-135 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Lawson led the G League Raptors in scoring for the second consecutive game, with his 52.9-percent shooting from the field exceeding his accuracy from the previous three contests. Lawson has been a rarely used two-way option for Toronto over the last month, but he's a consistent scorer in G League play, having logged at least 14 points in each of his 24 starts in that competition during the current campaign.