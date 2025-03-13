A.J. Reeves News: Makes impact off bench in win

Reeves closed with 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

For the first time in 2024-25, Reeves scored in double figures off the bench Wednesday. The 25-year-old has still averaged just 3.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.8 three-pointers in 9.0 minutes while shooting 30.0 percent from the field over 12 games since joining the Birmingham Squadron during the G League regular season.