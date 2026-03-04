Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Mitchell (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against New York.

Mitchell will be sidelined for a 19th straight game and remains without a target date to return. Consider him doubtful at best for Saturday's game against Golden State.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
