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Ajay Mitchell Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Mitchell (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.

Mitchell is set to miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a right calf strain. If the Thunder are able to beat the Spurs on Saturday, his next chance to play would come Wednesday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Each of Jared McCain, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace are all options to step up for Oklahoma City in Game 7, especially now that Jalen Williams (hamstring) won't play either.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
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