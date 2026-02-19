Ajay Mitchell Injury: Out another week
Mitchell is out for at least one more week with an abdominal strain, per Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com.
The All-Star break didn't offer Mitchell enough time to heal. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins should continue to handle an expanded role in the interim.
