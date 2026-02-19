Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell Injury: Out another week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Mitchell is out for at least one more week with an abdominal strain, per Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com.

The All-Star break didn't offer Mitchell enough time to heal. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins should continue to handle an expanded role in the interim.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
